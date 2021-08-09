Adirondack artisans to gather at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market, there’s a long list of craftmakers and artisans making their way to the river.
From 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 13, the weekly farmers market will be hosting “A Gathering of Adirondack Artisans,” which will include both sale and demonstration of craft work from around the North Country.
The market will also include a children’s craft workshop, led by Megan Reynolds, and face painting by Rachael and Lillian Hay.
Live music will be provided by George Parrott.
In addition to the farmers market’s usual offerings, the gathering will include a list of distilled spirits, breads, cheeses, preserves, eggs, dips, desserts and more.
The full list of visitors to set up shop at the Warrensburg riverfront includes:
- Adirondack Gold Maple Farm
- Adirondack Rustic Miniatures/Wild by Nature by Donna Wormwood
- Rustic Furniture and Birch Bark Frames by Crafteelilguy
- Blackberry Hill Farm
- Plants in Repurposed Containers and Copper Gemstone Jewelry by Birdy’s Designs, Robin Hansen
- Embroidered Pillows and Other Fabric Crafts by Caldwell Country Farm
- Placemats, Runners, Aprons and more by Calico Corner
- Locally Roasted Beans by Coffee with a Cause, Pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg
- Handpainted Wood Signs, Paintings and Earrings by Crazy Creek LLC
- Baked Goods by Dawn’s Delights
- Gemstone and Sterling Silver Jewelry by Linda O’Neil, For the Love of Rocks
- Field Grown Flower Arrangements by Grace Family Farm
- Garlic Varieties by Grá den Talún Farm
- Glens Falls Distillery
- Soaps, Salves, Lip Balms and Painted Boards by Hayfield’s Farm/The Family Cow Soaps
- Jason’s ADK Produce
- Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
- Northeast Corner Herb Farm
- Paintings, Felt Creatures and Scarves by Tanya Sawn, TanyaArtCo
- Plant Derived Salves, Essential Oils and Native American Craftwork by Seeds of Wisdom By Sheila
- Unique Wooden Cutting and Charcuterie Boards and Signs by Tabula Rasa Designs
- Trillium Farm
- And more to be announced
The event will also feature free locally roasted coffee, and the chance to win $20 in farmers market bucks.
- Special summer edition of Schenectady Restaurant Week announced
- VP Kamala Harris, Mexican president discuss COVID-19 vaccines, reopening of border
- Betting markets show Cuomo’s political stock plunged after AG report
- Montgomery County: COVID exposure at Amsterdam Drive-In
- Adirondack artisans to gather at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market