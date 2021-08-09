Adirondack artisans to gather at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market, there’s a long list of craftmakers and artisans making their way to the river.

From 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 13, the weekly farmers market will be hosting “A Gathering of Adirondack Artisans,” which will include both sale and demonstration of craft work from around the North Country.

The market will also include a children’s craft workshop, led by Megan Reynolds, and face painting by Rachael and Lillian Hay.

Live music will be provided by George Parrott.

In addition to the farmers market’s usual offerings, the gathering will include a list of distilled spirits, breads, cheeses, preserves, eggs, dips, desserts and more.

The full list of visitors to set up shop at the Warrensburg riverfront includes:

Adirondack Gold Maple Farm

Adirondack Rustic Miniatures/Wild by Nature by Donna Wormwood

Rustic Furniture and Birch Bark Frames by Crafteelilguy

Blackberry Hill Farm

Plants in Repurposed Containers and Copper Gemstone Jewelry by Birdy’s Designs, Robin Hansen

Embroidered Pillows and Other Fabric Crafts by Caldwell Country Farm

Placemats, Runners, Aprons and more by Calico Corner

Locally Roasted Beans by Coffee with a Cause, Pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg

Handpainted Wood Signs, Paintings and Earrings by Crazy Creek LLC

Baked Goods by Dawn’s Delights

Gemstone and Sterling Silver Jewelry by Linda O’Neil, For the Love of Rocks

Field Grown Flower Arrangements by Grace Family Farm

Garlic Varieties by Grá den Talún Farm

Glens Falls Distillery

Soaps, Salves, Lip Balms and Painted Boards by Hayfield’s Farm/The Family Cow Soaps

Jason’s ADK Produce

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Paintings, Felt Creatures and Scarves by Tanya Sawn, TanyaArtCo

Plant Derived Salves, Essential Oils and Native American Craftwork by Seeds of Wisdom By Sheila

Unique Wooden Cutting and Charcuterie Boards and Signs by Tabula Rasa Designs

Trillium Farm

And more to be announced

The event will also feature free locally roasted coffee, and the chance to win $20 in farmers market bucks.