Adidas employees want racial issues investigated

(CNN) — A group of Adidas employees from around the world is asking that the company investigate its top human resource officer.

They want the company to examine whether HR Chief Karen Parkin has appropriately responded to racial issues within Adidas.

The request came in a letter sent to three Adidas executives this week. Adidas said in a statement that it “rejects all statements” made in the employee letter.

The company told CNN it stands against racism and discrimination. Parkin did not respond directly to a request for comment.

Adidas says she is currently working with employees on global diversity and inclusion.

In a statement to employees this week, Parkin apologized for a comment she made last year reported last week by the Wall Street Journal.

She allegedly said racism was noise only discussed in America.

