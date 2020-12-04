Address change for Fort Johnson Post Office

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

WINDSOR, Conn. (NEWS10) – Instead of accepting a change of address, the Fort Johnson Post Office is filing one. Starting December 4, the Amsterdam Post Office will serve approximately 45 post office box customers from the Fort Johnson Post Office with a handout of mail service to individual customers. An additional set of post office boxes will be installed in the Amsterdam postal lobby in the coming days to accommodate these impacted customers, according to postal officials.

Officials report that the Postal Service decided to relocate post office box and window services from its site on East Main Street in Fort Johnson due to safety, health and environmental issues in the leased facility.

Affected residents will continue to use their current Fort Johnson address, including ZIP Code 12070. Each box holder is encouraged to bring identification until the temporary box section is installed.

Nearly 600 postal customers served by the rural route in Fort Johnson will see no changes to service. Notices for oversized or signature-required items will refer customers to the Amsterdam Post Office for pick-up.

Weekday window hours at the Amsterdam Post Office, located on Church Street, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Handout of mail services is available during window hours.

Extended Saturday hours for December in Amsterdam start December 6 and continue on December 13 and 20. Those hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no timetable for a restoration of operations in Fort Johnson, according to postal officials.