Additional electronic message signs, cameras deployed across major highways in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced that nearly 300 additional electronic message boards (VMS) and traffic cameras have been installed on major traffic corridors in the state.

The governor’s office says these signs and cameras will help improve communication with the traveling public and enhance safety among motorists and traffic system managers.

The state Department of Transportation installed and activated an additional 125 cameras and 143 signs at critical locations along major traffic corridors. With the new equipment, the governor’s office says there are now 1,150 NYSDOT cameras and more than 550 NYSDOT sign boards connected to DOT’s 10 Transportation Management Centers and publicly accessible via 511NY.

In addition to the New York State Thruway, locations with new cameras and signs include:

Interstate 81

Interstate 84

Interstate 86

Interstate 87/Northway

Interstate 88

Interstate 490

Buffalo Metro Area highways

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide updates on the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, here.