Additional COVID-19 booster clinics announced for Saratoga County

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The following free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 according to Saratoga County officials:

Pfizer Booster Clinics for Eligible Seniors age 65 or Older:

Greenfield: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenfield Community Center (25 Wilton Rd., Greenfield)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenfield Community Center (25 Wilton Rd., Greenfield) Schuylerville: 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Quaker Springs Fire Department (107 Blodgett Rd., Schuylerville)

The following information pertains to the county booster clinics including:

Registration is required for all clinics

The vaccines are free

No proof of insurance is required

To register, visit the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.

Saratoga County’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help seniors make booster appointments within the county.

The Greenfield Clinic is being run by Rite Aid in partnership with Saratoga County and the Quaker Springs Clinic is being run by Capital Region Pharmacy in partnership with Saratoga County.

The Pfizer booster clinics are for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to the date of the clinic they attend.

Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not eligible to attend these clinics.

Those under 65 years of age who received the Pfizer vaccine and may be eligible for a booster can locate a vaccination by calling the Saratoga County Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075 or visiting the CDC vaccine website.

Visit the county’s website for a full list of upcoming clinics.