Additional 30 cases reported, Oct. 9, Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports, and indoor events.

Warren County Health Services asks that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans amid the ongoing surge of infections.

On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported 30 additional COVID cases along with 26 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 283 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 270 of them involving mild illness.

All of Friday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Six involved individuals who had been on campus in the Queensbury, Glens Falls, and North Warren school districts.

Health Services reports ten of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 546 of 43,711 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Services reported six are hospitalized, with one in critical condition and five others to have a moderate illness, along with seven moderately ill outside of the hospital.

To date, 511 of 546 had a mild illness, while 23 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Nine have passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found by visiting the Warren County COVID Hub.

Tuesday, October 12First dose/second and booster dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer first doses and boosters offered, Modern and Johnson & Johnson offered for first/second doses.

Friday, October 15, booster dose clinic, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queensbury High School for school staff only.

Tuesday, October 19, First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

As of October 8, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 253 Pfizer, 171 Moderna, 75 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 20 unknown.