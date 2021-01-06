Adapting during a pandemic, International Wedding Festival goes virtual offering online services for engaged couples

MARIPOSA, Calif. (NEWS10) — In order to adapt, International Wedding Festival has created a virtual platform that is reportedly now being expanded to cities all across the U.S. using technology in new and creative ways to create magical, one of a kind, events safely.

The events can be filled with things like wedding professionals, fashion, guest appearances from wedding celebrities, venue tours, vendor booths and more.

“Nothing can stop true love. More engagements occur over the holidays than any other time of the year, even more than Valentine’s Day. Right now, couples have lots of planning questions and we have wedding professionals who are eager to share their expertise and passion for weddings, said Executive Producer, Kimberly Vaughn. “The Virtual Wedding Festival is a place where couples can get their questions answered ‘live’ by industry experts, see the latest styles and trends, and we hope that they will find the joy and fun that they should experience when planning a wedding. Planning a wedding is supposed to be fun.”

The International Wedding Festival is said to have produced a reputation for well attended, exciting bridal shows, wedding fairs and festivals in California’s Central Valley and Bay Area for the past 15 years.

As industry leaders, they say that during the COVID-19 pandemic, most event businesses cannot afford to wait it out or miss out on the revenue that holiday engagements provide their business.

With a clear vision, the producers of the International Wedding Festival along with a team of developers created Virtually Event, a virtual platform that is said to showcase the beauty the wedding industry has to offer.

The booths offered are said to be reflective of the financial hardships endured by the wedding and event industry. Wedding professionals can reportedly expect a $200 booth fee in order to participate.

Executive Producer, Kimberly Vaughn said her and her team have announced a U.S. tour of the International Wedding Festival that will launch January 24 which will include New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, as well as other select cities.

Couples will reportedly be asked to ask questions in live conversations with wedding professionals in their booth, chat, book consultations, and fittings, as well as see the latest bridal gown and tuxedo trends in the virtual auditorium. Wedding professionals will show off their products and services on a professional platform built specifically for them.

“This has been an exciting challenge,” Vaughan shares. “So many events have been forced to cancel, and we were determined not to let that happen. For our wedding professionals there is too much at stake and for couples, they need the expertise of our industry now more than ever to find answers and joy in the planning process. We’ve created a virtual Exhibit Hall with virtual Vendor booths that couples will be able to visit and shop from, all online, all from home in addition to an exciting line-up in the virtual auditorium. We all need connection now more than ever and I believe that a few days of wedding inspiration, information, and connection will be a welcome event for all.”

Tickets are free and can be obtained at the International Wedding Festival website.