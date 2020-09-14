Adams man allegedly ran, hid from police during arrest warrant

News

by: Kate Wilkinson

Posted: / Updated:

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — A man is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday after a two-hour search of the Zylonite neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, the Adams Police Department says officers were sent to the man’s home on an arrest warrant Friday night, September 11.

Police say when they showed up to the apartment complex on Howland Avenue, the man allegedly ran from his apartment building.

Neighbors told police the suspect took off without shoes on, prompting a search of the area with the help of North Adams Police.

After two hours, the suspect was found in his neighbor’s yard, covered in dirt and leaves. He was arrested and held over the weekend without bail.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or the charges he faces.

