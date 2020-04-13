Adam Sandler wishes Clifton Park teen a Happy Sweet 16th birthday

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Social distancing can be hard on everyone, especially those with intellectual disabilities. To make one teenager’s 16th birthday extra sweet, his family reached out to his favorite celebrity, Adam Sandler.

It all started with a social media post. Alex Hengsterman’s older brother Jackson—with the help of their sister Lauren—created an online campaign to get Adam Sandler to send Alex a surprise Happy Birthday video message. Within hours, the #Adam4Alex hashtag went viral.

They surprised Alex with the message Sunday morning and recorded his reaction.

“Alex, it’s Adam Sandler! Happy birthday you young, young handsome man!” exclaimed the actor.

“Oh my God!” screamed Alex.

“Enjoy your day,” said Sandler. “Enjoy all your Boston sports teams! They will be back soon!! Love ya brother!”

In the video, Alex then runs to his brother Jackson and gives him a big hug.

“You’re the best big brother ever!” said Alex.

In a Zoom interview, News10 caught up with Jackson Hengsterman after the video reveal.

“We had gotten the video I think on Friday,” explained Hengsterman. “We had to keep it a secret until Sunday and we couldn’t talk about it around him, so seeing his reaction was like the best feeling! It was like a wave of euphoria!”



This isn’t the first time Alex has gotten a special shout out from a celebrity. Three years ago, actor Rider Strong sent him a happy birthday video as well.