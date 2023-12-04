LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA that officers responded to the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive just before 11:35 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision.

Officers found that a moving vehicle hit a parked one, police said. According to TMZ, the Ferrari belongs to and was being driven by actor and People Magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in the “Creed” films and “Black Panther,” and was .

Stringer service OnSceneTV also reported that Jordan was behind the wheel, but LAPD did not confirm the information to NEWS10 sister station KTLA. OnSceneTV captured footage showing major collision damage to the right side of the light blue Ferrari 812 Superfast, with the vehicle’s front right tire completely sheared off.

The parked Kia Niro SUV was also heavily damaged, video shows. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement officials will not release any names since no one involved in the crash was arrested or booked, but they did confirm that an accident report was taken. Jordan was not cited, and intoxication is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.