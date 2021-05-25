Activists reflect on year following George Floyd’s death

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As people remember George Floyd on the anniversary of his death, some are using it as a time to reflect on what’s been a traumatic year.

“When I first saw the video it made me very angry and sad. It made me think that it could be me or it could be my dad in that same situation,” said Black Lives Matter Saratoga Activist Lexis Figuereo.

Seeing Floyd die has weighed heavy on the minds and hearts of many. To release some of the feelings of sadness and anger, Figuereo and others gathered at Congress Park in Saratoga to spread their message in a different medium, art.

“It’s a calm that we can have at least for a moment,” Figuereo said.

Co-organizer Julie Lewis said there are a lot of people who support the cause of Black Lives Matter, but protests and rallies aren’t for everyone.

“I heard so many voices in the community and I wasn’t seeing them out in the streets. So I wanted to give people a different way to talk about this and a different way to express their anger and their frustration and their hurt,” Lewis said.

Since Floyd’s death New York State’s required police reform from all agencies. Chandler Hickenbottom said it’s moved the needle in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“It’s very emotional and it’s very sad that we’re even here, but this is the work that we have to do, and I’m going to continue to do that work.” Hickenbottom said.