GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of activists gathered in Glens Falls Sunday evening to speak out against gun violence.

A speaker read the 21 names in honor of the 21 victims who perished at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The small group gathered at the city park in Glens Falls to speak out against what they call the “American plague of gun violence”.

Organizer Maria Bosford says, “parents shouldn’t have to worry every second of every day if their kids are safe and if they’re going to come home. This is a much bigger problem. Schools are where kids should be safe because it is a respite for so many. They should be safe from physical violence. They should be safe from hate.”

Bosford is a parent of young children. She organized Sunday’s event in an attempt to, what she says, “turn her grief and rage into action”. Bosford says now, more than ever, students, teachers, and their parents need support.

“I’m in a place where I feel confident that I could organize something. Even if it helps two people know they are not alone. And if it helps my teacher friends know that I care.”

Sunday’s demonstration comes after President Joe Biden visited the town of Uvalde to offer condolences to the small Texas community that is now thrust into the national spotlight.