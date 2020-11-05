Active voter registration numbers in the state and Capital Region counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The voter turnout rate reached the highest level nationwide in more than 100 years during this year’s election. In New York the voter turnout rate reached 65.3%, it was below the national average of 66.5% but higher than in 2016 when the rate was 57.2%.

NEWS10 looked at the number of registered active voters reported by the New York Board of Elections, in the year leading up to the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. To find out how many more active voters each county had in advance of the elections, NEWS10 compared voter registration numbers from the year before.

The number of active voters in the state grew by 740,212 between November 2019 and 2020, compared to 579,161 between November 2015 and 2016. That wasn’t the case in Capital Region counties where the majority saw an increase in active voters in advance of this year’s election.

Out of 11 counties, the only ones that didn’t see their number of active voters grow before this year’s election compared to the 2016 election were Albany and Fulton counties. Greene and Montgomery counties more than doubled their number of active voters in advance of this year’s election.

LATEST STORIES