COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Fire Station confirmed to News10 that there was a structure fire in Colonie at 87 Ripple Drive early this morning. The fire was put out by Colonie firefighters.

The 87 Ripple Drive house was under construction and not occupied by anyone. The fire took around 10 minutes to put out.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

This incident is ongoing and information is limited. If you have any photos or videos of the fire, email us at news@news10.com.