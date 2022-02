ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Fire Department confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a structure fire on 77 Sherman Street in Albany. The house was abandoned and nobody was inside.

The fire started around 7:45 a.m. and nobody was found injured. The Albany Fire Department is saying that the fire was suspicious and the incident will be investigated.

