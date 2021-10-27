Active Fire in Coeymans

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is currently an active fire with multiple fire stations responding to Coeymans. According to NEWS10’s Jennifer Seelig, the fire appears to be at a scrap metal yard.

This is an active scene and information is limited at the moment. NEWS10’s Jennifer Seelig is currently on scene reporting the incident.

It is unknown when the fire started or if there are any injuries. If you have any photos or videos of the fire, you can email them to news@news10.com.