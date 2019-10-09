ACT to offer individual section retesting, online testing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (NEWS10) – ACT, the maker of the ACT Test used in college admissions, announced new options for students to take the test.

ACT says beginning with the September 2020 test date, students who have taken the ACT will have the option to retake individual sections of the test instead of the entire exam.

Students will also have the option to take the test online on national test dates at ACT test centers. The current test is administered only on paper and pencil.

ACT says students who take the test more than once will be given an ACT “ superscore ” that calculates their highest possible composite score.

The test maker says that the content and format of the ACT Test will not change, only the administration and reporting methods will be different.