ACSO: Schenectady man arrested for stealing car and possessing drug paraphernalia

News
Posted: / Updated:
Justin D. Wells

Justin D. Wells

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County’s Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr, Albany County Sheriff’s arrested a Schenectady man on stolen vehicle charges and drug paraphernalia charges.

On Tuesday, October 5, at around 1:19 a.m., police from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on Central Avenue in Albany when they saw a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that had been reported stolen a day earlier in the Town of Coeymans.

A stop was then initiated and the driver was found to be Justin D. Wells, 32, of Schenectady.

Further investigation found Wells to be in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia including scales, glass pipes, needles, and diluents. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license.

Wells was then arrested and charged.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree

He was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19