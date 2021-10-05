ACSO: Schenectady man arrested for stealing car and possessing drug paraphernalia

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County’s Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr, Albany County Sheriff’s arrested a Schenectady man on stolen vehicle charges and drug paraphernalia charges.

On Tuesday, October 5, at around 1:19 a.m., police from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on Central Avenue in Albany when they saw a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that had been reported stolen a day earlier in the Town of Coeymans.

A stop was then initiated and the driver was found to be Justin D. Wells, 32, of Schenectady.

Further investigation found Wells to be in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia including scales, glass pipes, needles, and diluents. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license.

Wells was then arrested and charged.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree

He was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Albany City Court.