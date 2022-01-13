ACSO: Saratoga man arrested with LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Meth, Ecstasy

Thomas Mccall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, a Saratoga man was arrested on drug possession charges. The man was allegedly in possession of LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Meth, and Ecstasy.

On Wednesday, January 12, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Thomas Mccall, 33, of Saratoga, after conducting an investigation while in Albany. Mccall was allegedly found to be in possession of quantities of LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Methamphetamine, and Ecstasy pills.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)
  • 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Mccall was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned in the City of Albany Court on Thursday, January 13, at 9:00 a.m.

