ACSO: Saratoga man arrested with LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Meth, Ecstasy

On Wednesday, January 12, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Thomas Mccall, 33, of Saratoga, after conducting an investigation while in Albany. Mccall was allegedly found to be in possession of quantities of LSD, Crack-Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crystal Methamphetamine, and Ecstasy pills.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Mccall was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned in the City of Albany Court on Thursday, January 13, at 9:00 a.m.