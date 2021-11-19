ACSO: Ravena man arrested on Robbery, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s office, a Ravena man was arrested on Robbery, Assault, and Unlawful Imprisonment charges out of Coeymans.

On November 17, Albany County Sheriff’s arrested Brian K. Bagley, 55, of Ravena after an investigation of an assault that stemmed from a robbery on November 16.

Bagley is charged with allegedly assaulting the victim with a weapon causing physical injuries, forcibly stealing property from the victim, while unlawfully preventing the victim from leaving the residence. The victim was located at St. Peters Hospital.

Charges:

2 counts of Robbery in the Second Degree (Felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (Felony)

Petit Larceny

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Bagley was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court and released under supervision of Albany County Probation.