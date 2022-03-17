ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16 police arrested Mark S. Simmons, 66, of East Greenbush, for making a false report. The man allegedly falsely reported to police that a person was bringing a loaded gun to work with the intent to shoot people.

Simmons reported to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office via mail, that a specific person was carrying a loaded handgun to work with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Simmons also said that the person with the gun was going to shoot people at his place of employment.

Sheriff’s Investigators investigated the information of the letter. The investigation revealed that the letter Simmons wrote was false information.

Simmons was arrested and charged with one count of Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear at Albany City Court at a later date.