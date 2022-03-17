ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on possession of stolen property charges. The Albany man allegedly stole license plates.

Police say, on Tuesday, March 15, at around 11:33 p.m. Deputies observed a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu committing a traffic violation on Delaware Ave. A stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Bishop A. Fraser, 19, of Albany.

The investigation revealed that the plates on the vehicle that Fraser was driving, were reported stolen out of the Cohoes.

Fraser was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree and multiple traffic infractions. He was released on an appearance ticket pending arraignment in Albany City Court on March 25.