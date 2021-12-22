ACSO: Man arrested for possessing crack-cocaine and fleeing police

Posted:
Keith M. Lewis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested for possessing drugs. The man allegedly had a large quantity of crack-cocaine in his possession and fled police before his arrest.

On Tuesday, December 21, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV for a minor traffic infraction in Albany. The operator, Keith M. Lewis, 48, attempted to conceal a large quantity of crack-cocaine by throwing it out of his vehicle’s window. Deputies recovered the narcotics and took Lewis into custody after he fled on foot.

Further investigation revealed that LEWIS was operating his motor vehicle with a suspended New York State Driver’s License.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
  • Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer
  • Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree

Lewis was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on Wednesday, December 22, at 9:00 a.m.

