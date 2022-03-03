ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a student was arrested for making a terroristic threat. The student goes to Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School.

On Wednesday, March 2, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested a 15-year-old student that had made a threat to another student saying, “I am going to come to school with a gun and make sure I get you first and then everyone else.” The threat was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the student was placed into custody.

Charges:

Making a Terroristic Threat (Felony)

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree

The juvenile was arraigned at Albany County Family Court and was remanded to a non-secure facility and will return to court at a later date.