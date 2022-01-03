ACSO: Colonie man arrested with stolen vehicle

News
Posted: / Updated:
Robert Campbell, 48, of Colonie

Robert Campbell, 48, of Colonie

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a Colonie man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car.

On Sunday, January 2, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry. It was determined by police that the Toyota Camry was reported stolen out by the Bethlehem Police Department on November 14, 2021.

The operator of the vehicle, Robert Campbell, 48, of Colonie, was taken into custody for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Campbell was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony) and was cited for numerous vehicle and traffic infractions.

Campbell was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on Monday, January 3, at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10