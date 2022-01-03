ACSO: Colonie man arrested with stolen vehicle

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a Colonie man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car.

On Sunday, January 2, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry. It was determined by police that the Toyota Camry was reported stolen out by the Bethlehem Police Department on November 14, 2021.

The operator of the vehicle, Robert Campbell, 48, of Colonie, was taken into custody for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Campbell was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony) and was cited for numerous vehicle and traffic infractions.

Campbell was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on Monday, January 3, at 9:00 a.m.