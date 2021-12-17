ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing gun

News
Posted: / Updated:
Saviour M. Wilkerson,

Saviour M. Wilkerson,

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on gun possession charges during a traffic stop. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun with ammunition.

On Thursday, December 16, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a white 2017 BMW for a traffic stop. The investigation revealed that Saviour M. Wilkerson, 21 of Albany was in possession of a loaded Taurus Model PT111 G2, 9mm black handgun with thirteen rounds of ammunition loaded inside of it.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree(Felony)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree
  • Two Vehicle & Traffic Law infractions.

Wilkerson was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a Pre-Arraigned Detainee. He will be arraigned in Albany City Court on Friday, December 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19