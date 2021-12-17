ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on gun possession charges during a traffic stop. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun with ammunition.

On Thursday, December 16, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a white 2017 BMW for a traffic stop. The investigation revealed that Saviour M. Wilkerson, 21 of Albany was in possession of a loaded Taurus Model PT111 G2, 9mm black handgun with thirteen rounds of ammunition loaded inside of it.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree(Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Two Vehicle & Traffic Law infractions.

Wilkerson was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a Pre-Arraigned Detainee. He will be arraigned in Albany City Court on Friday, December 17.