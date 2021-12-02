ACSO: Albany man arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Albany man on gun possession charges. He was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm in Albany.

On Tuesday, November 30, Police conducted a traffic stop in Albany on a silver sedan for a minor traffic infraction. During the traffic stop, it was revealed that the operator, Julio Cruz-Torres, 29, of Albany, was operating the vehicle without a New York State driver’s license.

Further investigation revealed that Cruz-Torres was in possession of a loaded .380 Cobra Firearm with a defaced serial number on the frame of the weapon.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Various traffic infractions.

Cruz-Torres was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned in Albany City Court on Wednesday, December 1, at 9:00 a.m.