ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on a weapons charge. Police say the man was found with brass knuckles at the Albany International Airport.

On Monday, March 21, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Deandre Ferguson, 28, of Albany, while attempting to board a flight at the Albany International Airport. Ferguson was found with a pair of brass knuckles located within his luggage by members of TSA.

Ferguson, who is currently on probation, was originally charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony). During his arraignment, Ferguson’s charge was lowered to the lesser offense of Disorderly Conduct (Violation).

Ferguson was released after paying a fine of $250.