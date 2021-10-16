ACS ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk, Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 17, ACS ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk will unite with survivors and the community. In a walk to end breast cancer at Washington Park, in Albany. Rain or shine.

The event is from 10-12 p.m. with online registration strongly encouraged. A survivor tent, food trucks, and various local vendors will be providing pink products for walkers.

The non-competitive walk will help fund future measures of breast cancer research programs. Participants can expect several new health and safety measures on-site to help protect the community, supporters, and staff.

In its 26th year, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in the Capital Region raised life-saving money into groundbreaking research, providing free, comprehensive information, early detection, and support to those touched by breast cancer.

According to ACS, In 2021, more than 281,500 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 43,600 will die from the disease this year. About 2,650 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 530 deaths.