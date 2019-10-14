Accusations that Mavis Tire falsified business records related to Schoharie limo crash under NY DMV investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed it’s investigating Mavis Discount Tire.

The investigation involves work done on the limo involved in the deadly Schoharie crash.

The launch of the investigation comes less than a week after a former Mavis manager alleged the Saratoga Springs location lied about doing repairs that were never actually done on the limo, included much needed work on the breaks.

In transcripts of an interview between investigators, the former manager says the location faked invoices for work that was supposed to be done on the limo in order to “meet sales quotas.”