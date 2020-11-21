Accidental fire breaks out at Vermont home, owner’s 6-year-old German Sheppard dies, home classified as total loss

NEWBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a neighbor called 911 to report that a nearby home was on fire with flames visible through the roof of the ranch style home.

Fire officials say the fire was a 61 Beaver Lane. The owner of the home, Sean Armitage, was reportedly not home at the time of the fire due to the fact that he had left around 5 p.m. Thursday evening for work. He was made aware of the fire after his neighbor contacted him.

The Newbury Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from other Departments to aggressively put out the flames as quickly as possible. Despite their efforts, fire officials say the home and its contents are considered a total loss.

It is also reported that Armitage’s 6-year-old German Sheppard sadly died in the fire.

The Newbury Fire Department contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit to conduct an Origin & Cause Investigation.

Members of the team arrived following the fire to complete their investigation. The heaviest area of the fire had reportedly been seen in the center of the home.

The investigation found that a portion of the venting system for the stove had failed which allowed the flue gases to vent into the wall assembly behind the stove which started the fire. The cause of the fire was classified as Accidental.