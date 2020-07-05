Accidental drowning incident on Lake George

Warren County, N.Y. (WTEN) – A 19-year-old man is in hospital following an accidental drowning incident at Shepard’s Park Beach on Lake George.

Police say the man, who is a resident of Vernon, New Jersey, was found unresponsive in the water. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Lake George EMS, there is no word on his current status at this time.

