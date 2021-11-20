Accidental discharge of weapon causes panic of active-shooter scare at Atlanta airport

(NEXSTAR) – On Saturday, panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport. At about 1:30 p.m., travelers initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter. ATL officials posted several updates on its Twitter platform, informing travelers of the situation.
“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area.
Officials gave an all-clear and normal operations to resume around 3:30 p.m, about two hours after the weapon was discharged. An update on Twitter was shared to ATL’s official account. Travelers inside the airport took to Twitter in the moments immediately after the incident, sharing photos and videos of the resulting commotion.
One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that were knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of Delta terminal” after people heard shots. Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.