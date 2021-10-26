State Police: Accident causes power outage in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police and Jonesville fire chief, an accident in Clifton Park caused a power outage. State Police, Jonesville fire, and National Grid responded to the scene.

The accident occurred on Ushers Road exit 10 off I-87 in Clifton Park. The accident is believed to be DUI related and there are no reported injuries.

National Grid responded to the scene for the power outage. According to their power outage map, 234 Clifton Park Residents are affected by this outage.

This is still a developing story and more information will be released at a later time.