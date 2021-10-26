State Police: Accident causes power outage in Clifton Park

News
Posted: / Updated:
crash car generic windshield accident traffic

crash car generic windshield accident traffic

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police and Jonesville fire chief, an accident in Clifton Park caused a power outage. State Police, Jonesville fire, and National Grid responded to the scene.

The accident occurred on Ushers Road exit 10 off I-87 in Clifton Park. The accident is believed to be DUI related and there are no reported injuries.

National Grid responded to the scene for the power outage. According to their power outage map, 234 Clifton Park Residents are affected by this outage.

This is still a developing story and more information will be released at a later time.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19