COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An all-accessibility playground in honor of a South Colonie student is now fully funded.

The playground is a collaboration between South Colonie schools and Where Angels Play, an organization dedicated to honoring students and teachers across the country.

It will be built at Saddlewood Elementary, in honor of Charlie Fernandez –- a student who died from neuroblastoma.

The project also received new support from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, which will provide communication tools for the playground to make sure all students are accommodated.

“Our dream of building this playground for all children to play together would not be possible without any of this help,” Jason Fernandez, Charlie’s Father, said. “Charlie loved to play and this playground will give every kid a chance to play together and her spirit will live on.”

“Her story will be told through the building of this playground and I truly believe Charlie’s story is being told and everyone will know who this feisty little girl was and who she will continue to be,” Sarah Norton, Charlie’s teacher, said.

Construction for the playground will begin in June with a goal to complete the project on June 17. People interested in donations or volunteering can reach out to Sarah Norton at nortons@scolonie.org. More information about Where Angels Play can be found on their website.