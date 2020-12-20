ABC50 exclusive: Santa answers imperative questions from North Country kids

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the Christmas holiday only days away, many children are wondering, will COVID-19 stop Santa from visiting?

Will Santa have to wear a mask?

Are the reindeer in shape this year?

To confirm his visit on December 25, a very special guest visited the North Country virtually.

Straight from the North Pole, the one and only Santa Claus sat down with ABC50’s Isabella Colello to answer questions from North Country children.

Watch the full Q&A style interview in the player above.