FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of 10 dogs and several other allegedly abused animals on a property in Ephratah are due in court Thursday over charges that they tortured the animals. The Shih-Tzu breed pups are now in the care of foster homes and the Fulton County Regional SPCA.

“You never want to see something like this happen, but it’s great when you see them start to come around,” said Renee Earl, Fulton County Regional SPCA President.

Arthur, Stanley, Walter, Sophia, and six other Shih-Tzus were among the animals rescued from the Ephratah property. They’ve been named the “East Road Ten.” They’re clean, and for the most part, energetic now. A far cry from how and where they were found.

“The smell was so unbearable that they actually had to wear hazmat suits to enter the premises,” Earl said.

Earl said Walter is the worst off. He was whimpering in pain when NEWS10 visited the SPCA Wednesday. His tail had rotted, and as a result, had to be partially amputated.

Between matted fur rendering the pups immobile, and a lack of sustenance, their road to recovery will be a long one.

“Eye infections, ear infections, skin infections, loss of limb,” Earl listedm “and parasites. Loaded with parasites.”

The medical expenses have cost the SPCA thousands of dollars. Volunteers are working tirelessly to provide the tender loving care these pups have been deprived of for so long, while the criminal case and investigation are ongoing.

The two arrested, Harvey Martz and Laure Murray, could try to get the dogs back. Earl said that’s ultimately up to the judge.



“Im pretty confident that it’s going to be a successful outcome,” Earl said, “but obviously anything involving court intervention is nerve-racking.”

It will be a while before any of the dogs are ready for adoption, between their health and pending litigation.