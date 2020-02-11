AARP course sharpens skills, saves you money

(NEWS10) — Making sure that everyone has the chance to stay independent and up to date – no matter the age. That’s the goal the latest online AARP Driver’s Safety course has.

AARP is offering a program that allows drivers ages 50 and up to take a refresher driving course to improve their driving skills and gain a 10% discount on their insurance for three years, upon completion.

Experts say that it’s good to check in our habits– improving the good ones and checking the bad ones.

“Some of the biggest ones that I’ve seen are the lack of use of turn signals type of thing, because I know where I’m going. So I don’t have to turn it on, but the other person doesn’t. And then the second biggest one I think is the idea of maintaining consistency in their lane. There’s a tendency more to drift,” AARP representative Patrick Fox said.



Click here learn more information on how to register for this course.