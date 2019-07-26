Aaron Hernandez estate settles wrongful death lawsuit

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits with his attorneys Jose Baez, right, and Ronald Sullivan, left, at the opening of the fist day of his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu […]

BOSTON (AP) — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing.

Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.

Kenneth Kolpan, a lawyer for de Abreu’s widow, said the settlement “honors the legacy and memory of Daniel de Abreu.”

George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez’s estate, said no assets of the estate were used to settle.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez shot the men in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.

Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.