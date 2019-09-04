AAA’s annual ‘Schools Open–Drive Carefully’ campaign kicks off for back to school

(NEWS10) — The New York State Police are encouraging everyone to support the AAA’s annual “Schools Open–Drive Carefully” campaign that aims to help preserve the safety of children heading to and from school.

This is a yearly campaign that helps to alert motorists to the special risks associated with school-age children from car crashes, which AAA says is the leading cause of death for children from five to fourteen years old.

AAA says children tend to be at greater risk for being involved in car accidents because they are often more focused on seeing friends and new teachers instead of watching out for cars and trucks on the road.

Motorists will receive an additional reminder each time they see one of the “School’s Open” bumper stickers on State Police vehicles, as well as other official vehicles, school buses and passenger cars.

Drivers should be especially cautious in school areas, keeping their speed at or below posted limits and being prepared to stop, on both sides of the street, for school buses with flashing red lights, as required by New York State law.

To help protect children, AAA offers these six pedestrian-safety tips to parents:

• Look all ways before crossing the street.

• Cross only at corners.

• Obey police officers, school crossing guards, members of AAA School

Safety Patrols, and traffic signals.

• Watch for turning cars.

• Be especially alert in bad weather.

• Play away from traffic.



The campaign will run through October 11.