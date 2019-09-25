AAA Wants you to book that holiday trip now

(NEWS10)– AAA wants to help you deck the halls with travel savings, advising you to book that holiday trip now.

While many people are beginning to put up their Halloween decorations, AAA says September 25 is the start of the best booking window for those Thanksgiving and Christmas flights. This is according to AAA Travel’s recent analysis of flight booking data from the past three years. The association is also sharing other ways to save when it comes to each specific holiday.

Chowing down on Thanksgiving travel savings

Fly the Monday before Thanksgiving. According to AAA’s research, the lowest average ticket will cost you $445 each.

Travel on Thanksgiving Day. The lowest average price for each ticket: $454.

Unwrap savings on those Christmas flights

September 26 through October 25 is the sweet spot for savings. The average price per ticket: $551.

Christmas Eve is the best day to travel with the lowest average price for tickets coming in at $527.

Keep in mind that while you may find cheaper flights as the holidays near, availability may become an issue.