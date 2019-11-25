AAA: Thanksgiving week gas prices same or cheaper than 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Holiday travelers across the country will see gas prices the same as or cheaper than last year AAA says.

During Thanksgiving week in 2018, the national average was $2.57. The national average today is 2 cents more, $2.59. AAA estimates that 61 percent of U.S. gas stations are currently selling regular unleaded for $2.50 or less.

AAA says drivers could experience small price increases as it gets closer to the holiday as well as during times of high traffic volume during the next week.

New York residents are paying 15 cents less for gas this year than they were last year. It’s a trend also seen in Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Tests show cars have less fuel economy when it’s cold out according to Fueleconomy.gov. Want to save money at the pump? They offer the following ways to get better winter gas mileage .