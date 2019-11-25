AAA: Thanksgiving week gas prices same or cheaper than 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Holiday travelers across the country will see gas prices the same as or cheaper than last year AAA says.
During Thanksgiving week in 2018, the national average was $2.57. The national average today is 2 cents more, $2.59. AAA estimates that 61 percent of U.S. gas stations are currently selling regular unleaded for $2.50 or less.
AAA says drivers could experience small price increases as it gets closer to the holiday as well as during times of high traffic volume during the next week.
New York residents are paying 15 cents less for gas this year than they were last year. It’s a trend also seen in Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Tests show cars have less fuel economy when it’s cold out according to Fueleconomy.gov. Want to save money at the pump? They offer the following ways to get better winter gas mileage .
- Park your car in a warmer place, such as your garage, to increase the initial temperature of your engine and cabin.
- Combine trips when possible so that you drive less often with a cold engine.
- Minimize idling your car to warm it up. Most manufacturers recommend driving off gently after about 30 seconds. The engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decrease your fuel costs, and reduce emissions.
- Don’t use seat warmers or defrosters more than necessary.
- Check your tire pressure regularly.
- Use the type of oil recommended by your manufacturer for cold weather driving.
- Remove accessories that increase wind resistance, like roof racks, when not in use.
- If you drive a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, preheating the cabin while plugged into the charger can extend your vehicle’s range.
- If you drive a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle, using the seat warmers instead of the cabin heater can save energy and extend range.