AAA: July 4 travel expected to reach 2nd highest travel volume on record

(WWTI) — AAA has released its Independence Day Travel forecast in preparation for the busy summer holiday.

According to AAA, over 47.7 million Americans are predicted to take to the nation’s roads and skies this Fourth of July, forecasting that travel volumes are expected to reach a near full recovery from the pandemic.

As a result, AAA stated that this is expected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019, which represents and increase of nearly 40% compared to 2020.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

Additionally, although all modes of travel are expected to see an increased demand for the holiday, road trips will continue to dominate throughout the summer. AAA stated that over 91% of holiday travel will be by car.

Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day. This includes by bus, train and the return of cruising.

Total Automobile Air Other (Bus, train, cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 47.7M 43.6M 3.5M 620,000 2020 (Actual) 34.2M 32.5M 1.3M 359,000 2019 (Actual) 48.9M 41.5M 3.9M 3.5M Change (2019 to 2021) -2.5% +5.1% -10.3% -82.5% Change (2020 to 2021) +39.6% +34.1% +163.8% +72.7%

AAA also released its travel booking data which indicated the top list of Independence Day destinations for Americans in 2021. This includes:

Orlando, Florida Anaheim, California Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Atlanta, Georgia Boston, Massachusetts Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

The travel booking company also alerted travelers of long delays, specifically for drivers.

“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delay,” says INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”

AAA added the worst corridors and times to travel:

Metro area Corridor Peak congestion % over normal Atlanta I-75 N, Jodeco Road to Jenkinsburg Road Friday, 1:00–3:00PM 50% Boston I-95 S, MA-10 to Sanford Road Monday, 3:00–5:00PM 330% Chicago I-90 E, W Roosevelt Road to I-294 Friday, 4:00–6:00PM 50% Detroit I-75 N, 12 Mile Road to Oakland St Friday, 3:00–6:00PM 50% Houston I-10 W, Bernardo Road to Pin Oak Road Saturday, 8:00–10:00AM 50% Los Angeles I-405 N, I-5 to Jefferson Blvd Friday, 3:00–5:00PM 10% New York I-278 E, Bronx River to Williamsburg St Thursday, 3:00–5:00PM 30% San Francisco CA-17 N, Lark Ave to Mt Hermon Road Monday, 6:00–8:00PM 340% Seattle I-5 S, Capitol Blvd (Olympia) to JBLM Friday, 1:00–3:00PM 20% Washington DC I-95 S, Route 3 to Dumfries Road Thursday, 2:00–4:00PM 30% SOURCE: INRIX

More tips for Independence Day travelers can be found on the AAA website.