AAA: COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough giving travelers new hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Pfizer’s surprising announcement about their vaccine candidate on Monday has already created a huge impact on the country, especially the travel industry. The news caused travel and leisure stocks to skyrocket, and travel agencies say they are beginning to see business pick up.

Drug company Pfizer announced its experimental COVID-19 vaccine has been 90% effective. Now, people are hopeful the pandemic will soon come to end, leaving many excited to travel once again.

AAA’s president of travel and marketing said that people are now preparing for travel even though the timeline and effects of a potential vaccine are so far uncertain.

“We are definitely seeing a lot more bookings even for cruises and tours into 2021, despite the fact that people aren’t sure if those sailings will still go or if those tours will necessarily go,” said Sandra Marsian, vice president of travel and marketing at AAA.

Marsian recommends that if you are thinking about booking a trip in the future, do it now. Many places are offering free cancellations with full refunds. AAA also recommends you confirm your destinations COVID rules. You could be turned away if you don’t follow them.

