AAA: Avoid drunk driving, plan ahead this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Year’s Eve is known for late-night festivities, and impaired driving on dark winter roads frequently leads to crashes. That’s why AAA says drivers should be “extra vigilant” on Friday and celebrate the holiday responsibility.

According to AAA, over 10,000 people are killed in alcohol-related traffic deaths every year. The agency said to avoid risking your life, not drinking and driving is as easy as planning ahead with a designated driver.

“Abstaining from alcohol and substances or having a safe ride home are two options that allow revelers to enjoy the holidays while being responsible,” AAA said. “It’s imperative that drivers take steps to stay off the road if they are impaired.”

AAA said that drinking even one 12-ounce beer in an hour lowers inhibitions. For a 150-pound adult, coordination is affected as blood alcohol content rises. Reaction times slow after two drinks, and judgment may not be sound after three.

And drug-impaired driving—including under the influence of marijuana—represents a growing problem. Anthony Spada AAA Western and Central New York President and CEO said this is a growing problem.

“Marijuana, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications all lead to impairment and create dangerous, life-threatening situations on our roadways when users get behind the wheel,” said Anthony Spada, president of AAA of Western and Central New York. “You cannot drive safely while you are impaired.”