A zero dating policy for fifth graders?

(NEWS10) — A Southern Indiana school district said one of its elementary schools has not barred fifth-graders from dating despite a letter that told students to end their relationships.

The letter sent home with fifth grade students at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville, along the Ohio River, said their teachers “implemented a zero dating policy.”

It added that young dating “leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom” and gave students until Wednesday to end such “relationships.”