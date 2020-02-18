A simple guide to buying foreclosed property

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In recent years the number of foreclosures in New York has fallen, according to the New York Attorney General’s 2018 annual report. However, there are hundreds of Capital Region properties available through banks and both local or federal government agencies for potential home owners to invest in.

Similar to buying a home not in foreclosure, buying a foreclosed home requires knowledge of associated terminology and know-how about the process.

Zillow has an online guide for buying a foreclosed property. They have many resources available including mistakes to avoid, acquiring financing, how to look up liens and understanding state foreclosure laws. A guide to New York’s foreclosure process can be found here.

Trulia also has an online guide to buying a foreclosed home. They say in addition to finding a real estate agent that understands the foreclosed home market, potential foreclosed home buyers should: be prepared to purchase a house “as is”; have a flexible timeline and living arrangement; have a pre-approval letter from a lender; be willing to let go of a sale if unhappy with the terms.

Coldwell Banker says to keep the following in mind when considering a foreclosure purchase:

A short sale or a pre-foreclosure occurs when a sale won’t make enough money to satisfy the seller’s debts. Houses may be in better shape than an foreclosed property.

or a occurs when a sale won’t make enough money to satisfy the seller’s debts. Houses may be in better shape than an foreclosed property. The purchase of a foreclosure or real estate owned property can be quicker than a short sale but buyers will have to research the home’s title report and check with their bank if the home is being sold “as is”. They say lenders may not provide financing for homes considered unlivable or appraised below the purchase price. They also say in most cases the utilities have more than likely been turned off preventing potential buyers from assessing appliances and/or the electrical system.

Foreclosed home websites

Troy’s website said to check back in April for a list of foreclosures. Saratoga County will be holding an auction on Mar. 19, check their auction flyer for more information. Foreclosures can also be found on websites like Trulia, Zillow or ForeclosureListings.com.

