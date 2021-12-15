A Rensselaer County thrift shop reopens after devastating flooding

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local food pantry and thrift store is reopening its doors after being completely knocked out from the massive floods that hit parts of Rensselaer County over the summer. After cleaning up the mess, the store got a new makeover thanks to generous community members.

Food Pantry Director Michelle Boomhower will never forget when she walked into her store the day after a massive storm to find it basically underwater! “The flood feels like it happened yesterday, so everything is so surreal,” said Michelle. From the floor to the ceiling, the whole store was redone, costing thousands of dollars in repair. Luckily, community members have been generous to send monetary donations to help the cost of repairs.

From clothes, toys, to other supplies the Gathering Place continues to sell everything at a very affordable price. “Everything you see here is donated. Those are the things we survive on and those are the things that keep the food pantry going. Our motto for the past 6 months is people can wait to shop but they can’t wait to eat. We had made it a priority to keep our food pantry running and keep feeding our clients,” said Michelle.

For years, the shop has always been there to help the community, but during the last six months, the community was there to help them. Michelle says she’s forever grateful for the community and is excited to welcome back shoppers.

The store is located at 24 Albany Ave in Nassau. You can make a donation at the store, over the phone (518) 766-4164, messaging their Facebook, or emailing: newhopeforlife@hotmail.com.

Thrift Store Hours: Closed on Sundays. Monday: 10 a.m. – 4.p.m. Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Food Pantry Hours (before the flooding): Tuesday: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.