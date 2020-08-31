A profile in blue: Officer Dion Johnson

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Meet the newest patrol officer in the town of Saugerties, Dion Johnson. One of 30 to apply, Johnson went through the hiring process back in January.

Officer Johnson is the first full-time Black patrolman on the 25-person force. He started on June 1, according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra. Sinagra said that out of the 30, Johnson was the most outstanding applicant.

New officer Dion Johnson works on filing tickets and doing paperwork Thursday August 27.

Johnson works the midnight shift, which he loves. He says that love of police work is all thanks to his aunt. When Johnson was 15, he fell in love with her stories of being an FBI agent.

Johnson went to college, worked as a security guard, and even joined the Army National Guard, all steps preparing him for a job in law enforcement.

Getting ready to head

out on patrol.

His dream came true when he was hired by the Albany Police Department. Johnson said he remembers being in the academy with Eric Hawkins—now Albany’s Chief of Police—as he got up to speed with New York law codes when he was hired. Johnson said it was cool taking classes with the chief because he made it a point to learn everyone’s name.

Johnson said there are only a few differences between being a cop in Albany compared to Saugerties. The job is mostly the same, with the same types of calls and problems, but the number of calls is greater in Albany, Johnson said.

When asked about the protests going on across the country, Johnson said he believes that peaceful protests are good for getting your message across to people. He said a violent protest will get you no results, and he doesn’t see how breaking windows in your own community is a solution.

Even after seeing the protest and rioting in other cities, Johnson loves being a cop in Saugerties and is thankful to his family for supporting him in his job.

