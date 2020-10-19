A no-cost disinfecting and sanitizing event to be held in Schenectady for emergency response vehicles

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Wednesday at the Schenectady County Sheriff’s sub-station at 130 Princetown Plaza, a no-cost COVID-19 disinfecting and sanitizing event will take place for emergency responder vehicles. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person by respiratory droplets. To combat the coronavirus’s spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cleaning visible dirty surfaces followed by disinfection to prevent the virus.

Assemblyman Antonio Santabarbara will host the event in partnership with Quick Response.

